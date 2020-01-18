Jonty Rhodes' Reaction While Watching Gully Boy: 'I Laughed, Cried And Had Goosebumps'

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi won critical acclaim and lots of love and appreciation from the audience as well. The actors also walked away with trophies for best performances at many award ceremonies.

Well, it's not just us, even former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes was completely bowled over by the film and even took to his Twitter page to share how he laughed; cried and had goosebumps" while watching the movie.

Jonty tweeted, "Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08@kalkikanmani."

Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @kalkikanmani — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 17, 2020

Reacting to Jonty's tweet, Siddhant Chaturvedi who played the role of a rapper named MC Sher wrote, "Oh yes!! I am glad you enjoyed it sir."

Gully Boy was India's official entry to Oscars 2020. Unfortunately, the film failed to make it to the final list of shortlisted films. Later, Zoya Akhtar told PTI, "There was a huge learning. It was exciting because I have got many, many good things out of it. I'm not going to deny that a lot of good things have happened to me. There are no complaints, only gratitude."

The filmmaker said that she wasn't disheartened with the result and added, "This has encouraged me to do what I do. We are born and bred in this business, you have ups and you have downs. You cannot let the ups go to your head or the downs go to your heart. Because I'm here to stay. I'm here to make movies. My job is to take every experience and get better with it. I have to do that, I have no choice. My first film didn't do well, it doesn't mean I'm going to cry. I'm just going to make a better film, then another better one and so on."

Gully Boy, which released in 2019, is a coming-of-age story based on the street rappers in Mumbai.

