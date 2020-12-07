Jug Jugg Jeeyo: After Varun Dhawan & Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul Tests Positive For COVID-19?

Last week reports revealed that Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 on the sets of film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Now a new report has revealed that their co-star Maniesh Paul has also tested positive for Coronavirus.

A report in Times of India stated that the actor returned to Mumbai after his co-stars tested positive, but soon started feeling feverish. A source told the portal that he took the test recently and tested positive for the deadly virus.

Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli along with director Raj Mehta recently flew to Chandigarh. The cast began shooting for the upcoming comedy-drama in mid-November, amid the pandemic. While the makers assure that the cast and crew will careful about the safety guidelines, Filmfare reported that two cast members and the director tested positive.

It was earlier reported that Anil Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19. However, his brother Boney Kapoor had confirmed to ETimes, "Anil has tested negative." Another report revealed that film's lead actress Kiara Advani has also tested negative for COVID-19.

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, earlier this month the makers released the first look of Varun and Kiara from the film. The duo is collaborating for the first time as leads and will be seen playing husband and wife. The film also marks Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen. She had shared pictures and clips from day one of the shoots and revealed that she is nervous to be back on set.

More details about the film are yet to be released. Produced under Dharma Productions, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is set for 2021 release.

