Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani Have Sizzling Chemistry In First Look

Neetu Kapoor To Return To Screen With Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The film marks Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen. Nervous about her first day on set, Neetu Kapoor said on Instagram, "My first flight, in these scary times. Nervous for this journey." Referring to her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor, Neetu added, "While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me... #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this."

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Cast Has Begun Shooting

Neetu Kapoor signed off the post saying, "We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture." She added the hashtag #JugJugJiyo. Sharing the same picture on his Instagram profile, Anil Kapoor wrote in his post, "And we are off. #JugJuggJeeyoBegins."

The film, possibly a comedy, is set to be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and will be directed by Raj Mehta. Last week, the official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions shared pictures of the film's cast as they began shooting. The caption read, "Taking off to new beginnings with these bright smiles."

Varun Dhawan And Kiara's First Collaboration As Leads

Notably, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is also Varun and Kiara's first collaboration as leads. The two were seen working together in Kalank. Kiara was last seen in Laxmii alongside Akshay Kumar, while Varun is awaiting the release of Coolie No. 1.