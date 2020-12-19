Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan Resumes Shooting After Recovering From COVID-19; Joins Kiara Advani For A Selfie

After recovering from COVID-19, Varun Dhawan has resumed shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. The actor recently took to his Instagram page to share his first selfie post recovering from the virus. In the picture, Varun and his leadind lady Kiara Advani are wearing black masks as they squeeze into the frame.

Varun captioned his picture as, "And we're back 👱🏼👱🏼‍♀️ #jugjuggjeeyo with my praying partner 💫 @kiaraaliaadvani."

Earlier, the actor had shared on social media that he had taken to yoga and stretching exercises while battling COVID-19. Varun's yoga master Mihir Jog told a leading tabloid, "When one has a fever and other symptoms, it is advisable to rest and not tax the body. Over the last 10 days that Varun was on the road to recovery, we were focusing on his breathing, meditation, and practising gentle movements to help gain strength and flexibility."

Earlier, Varun had opened up about his COVID-19 diagnosis while urging people to be 'extra careful' amid the pandemic in an Instagram post. The actor had written, "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful."

Coming back to Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film helmed by Raj Mehta, also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Kohli. Besides this movie, Varun will be seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. The film is slated to release on Christmas 25 on Amazon Prime.

