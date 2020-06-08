Juhi Chaturvedi Dismisses Plagiarism Claims, Says, 'Gulabo Sitabo Is My Original Work'

Juhi Chaturvedi's Response To Aligations

Talking about Akira's claims, Chaturvedi said, "I also must clarify the speculations around my conduct as a jury member for Cinestaan's contest. I had no access to the so-called infringed script at any point in time, as alleged. This fact has been independently confirmed by Cinestaan as well. Even the Screenwriters Association (SWA), who has looked at this dispute in May 2020, decided in my favour. I speak now to request the press and public not to be disillusioned by false accusations, which are for publicity only. Acts of harassment, defamatory comments, and leaking confidential notices by the accusers only show their lack of faith in their own case. I stand by my truth."

Producer Ronnie Lahiri On Allegations

Gulabo Sitabo producer, Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Films, opened up about the allegations and said, "Clearly the allegers are upset as the SWA decision didn't go in their favour. Releasing the notice to the press, harassing Juhi and the Gulabo Sitabo producers on social media, seems to be a deliberate attempt to malign Juhi and damage the film."

Anjum Rajabali Of Cinestaan Script Contest Reveals The Jury Process

On the other hand, Anjum Rajabali, Jury Chairman of the Cinestaan Script Contest, said, "While it is true that '16, Mohandas Lane' was submitted to the first edition of the Cinestaan India's Storytellers Script Contest of which Juhi Chaturvedi was one of the jury members, we want to clarify that she had absolutely no access to this particular script." Sharing the process, Anjum revealed that out of 126 scripts, only final eight scripts that were shortlisted for the third stage, "were sent to the other three jury members, Aamir Khan, Raju Hirani and Juhi Chaturvedi, to be read by them and by me again."

"From among these, five were selected for the awards, and ranked in order of merit. While '16, Mohandas Lane' made it to the top 20, it did not enter the final list of 8 scripts which were sent to the jury. The jury, including Juhi, had absolutely no access to any script except for the 8 which were sent to them. So, it is totally incorrect to assume that since Juhi Chaturvedi was on the contest's jury she had received the said script. There is clear documentation, including a trail of e-mails from myself to each jury member, which bears out the above facts unambiguously," Rajabali further shared.