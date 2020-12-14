Juhi Chawla Asks Netizens To Help Her Find Her Lost Diamond Earring; Promises A Reward

On Sunday, Juhi Chawla took to social media to share that she lost her diamond earring at the Mumbai International Airport, T2. The actress asked netizens to help her find her earring which she had worn for 15 years, and also promised a reward to the finder.

Juhi shared a picture of her earring and captioned it as, "Kindly help." She wrote, "This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 of Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigrations, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell."

She further continued, "If anyone can help me find it, I'll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you. This is the matching piece, I've worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you."

See her tweet here.

Juhi's Twitter post garnered a lot of responses from the netizens. A Twitter user wrote, "Hope you get it". Another comment read, "Tweeting this means it must be of utmost importance to you. Hope you get it back".

Speaking about films, Juhi Chawla was last seen in Sonam Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.

