Juhi Chawla Gifts 1000 Trees On Son’s Birthday, Calls It The Best Insurance Plan

Juhi Chawla made a donation of 1,000 trees on her son Arjun's birthday, to the Cauvery Calling movement which was launched by Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation. Juhi called the gift, 'the best life insurance plan' for her son as the Cauvery Calling movement is aimed at revitalizing Cauvery, a major river in southern India which has depleted drastically in the last few decades.

Announcing the contribution and calling it a 'gift of clean air and water', Juhi tweeted, "For my son, Arjun, a 1,000 trees on his birthday, in the Cauvery Calling project. A gift of clean air and water, the best life insurance plan. Can anything be better?"

Her thoughtful contribution intended to create a secure future for her child was lauded by Sadhguru.

"Namaskaram Juhi, your unwavering commitment towards ensuring an abundant planet for future generations is inspiring. Congratulations and blessings to you, and a very happy birthday to Arjun," he wrote on Twitter.

Namaskaram Juhi, your unwavering commitment towards ensuring an abundant planet for future generations is inspiring. Congratulations & Blessings to you, and a very Happy Birthday to Arjun. –Sg #CauveryCalling https://t.co/tLAcopPb8v — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) July 28, 2020

Juhi has been an active supporter of Cauvery Calling project by pledging trees as gifts for many personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Asha Bhonsle, Lata Mangeshkar Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor and others, on their birthdays. Last September, she donated 1,000 trees in the memory of her late brother, Bobby Chawla.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Is Overwhelmed By Juhi Chawla's Gesture On His Birthday; Calls It 'The Best Gift'

Not only Juhi, but other celebrities from the Hindi film industry such as Dia Mirza, Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anupam Kher have also voiced their support towards Cauvery Calling.

Cauvery Calling aims to empower 50 lakh farmers to plant 242 crore trees on their farmlands, in one-third of the Cauvery river basin. The project was launched in September 2019, with a 12-year vision to promote tree-based agriculture, which will significantly improve economic gains for farmers and simultaneously restore green cover in the denuded Cauvery basin.

The project is being implemented by Isha Outreach, which is a member of the world's foremost conservation body, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It will positively impact food and water security of 84 million people in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.