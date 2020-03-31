Juhi Chawla Is Learning To Sing During The Coronavirus Lockdown!

The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has turned life upside down for everyone, including Bollywood celebrities. Stuck in their homes during the 21-day lockdown, many celebrities are finding things that they earlier never had the time to. For Juhi Chawla, it is resuming her singing lessons.

In a recent interview, Juhi opened up about how she is generally anxious to go outside because she gets the fear of missing out. But due to the Coronavirus lockdown, staying at home feels like a detox. She says that the safety and health of people is of paramount importance right now.

Juhi told Hindustan Times that she flew her son and daughter, Arjun and Jhanvi, home when Coronavirus broke out in the UK as they were studying in a boarding school there. Jhanvi is at her grandparents house in Uganda but Arjun is with her, so she has been finding things to do with her son to pass the time.

She shared that she is picking up a new skill. "I was learning to sing but gave up a few months ago as I couldn't focus. My teacher messaged and I felt this is the best time to resume training since I'm grounded at home. I'm taking lessons online," she said.

"Whenever I stay home, I always experience a fear of missing out and so, I want to keep running around. But this time, staying at home feels like a detox. The best thing to do is to look around yourself and feel grateful," she added.

Juhi stressed on what everyone can do right now. The simplest thing to do is show kindness and consideration. "There's a 96-year-old woman living all by herself in Mahim. Her children are abroad and they aren't able to send her money. Since there's a lockdown, I can't send food across to her every other day but I'm trying to help her as much as I can," she said.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Joins Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana; Donates To PM CARES

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff Unable To Make His Way To His Family, Is Stuck At Second Home Due To Lockdown