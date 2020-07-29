Juhi Chawla Opens Up On Her Thoughtful ‘Gift Of Trees’ Trend For Special Occasions

Juhi Chawla has taken to a unique way to wish her loved ones and friends in the Hindi film industry, on special occasions such as birthdays. The actress pledges trees as gifts to a project called Cauvery Calling, which aims to revitalize River Cauvery and address farmer distress in the river basin.

Juhi, who recently contributed 1,000 trees as a gift for her son Arjun, opened up on why she started this thoughtful trend to celebrate special occasions.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Juhi said, "The lockdown in the Covid-19 crisis has been a godsend, as the city is cleaner, I hear birds chirping in my garden, it's been beautiful. Now the traffic is increasing, I can feel the fumes coming back in. When you feel those changes, you realise what you are doing, you are not thinking far enough. If not for anybody, do it for your children. That's why on Arjun's birthday, I did this. I anyway help in collecting tress and Cauvery Calling. Since the last three-four months, everything went in a tizzy, and I wasn't quite punctual, so I got back to that."

Making the contribution of trees for her son, Juhi had written in a tweet that a gift of clean air and water is the best life insurance plan.

Namaskaram Juhi, your unwavering commitment towards ensuring an abundant planet for future generations is inspiring. Congratulations & Blessings to you, and a very Happy Birthday to Arjun. –Sg #CauveryCalling https://t.co/tLAcopPb8v — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) July 28, 2020

"Instead of sending flowers which would die in three-four days, we plant 100 trees for whoever I want to wish, In a way, when they tweet it, someone somewhere gets inspired and does the same," the actress added in her interview.

Juhi has been a constant supporter of the Cauvery Calling project, and has contributed trees on the birthdays of celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, the late Rishi Kapoor, and many others.

Cauvery Calling is a movement started by Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, to address the issue of river depletion, soil degradation, and agrarian economy in the Cauvery river basin area. The project, with its 12-year vision, intends to support farmers to shift to tree based agriculture, which promises significant economic returns, while also helping revitalize River Cauvery. The aim is to plant 242 crore trees in one-third of the river basin.

