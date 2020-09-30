Juhi Chawla Says Her Son Doesn't Want To See Her Romancing On Screen Because Of This Reason

Juhi Chawla Says Her Kids Are Not Keen To Watch Her Films

The actress told the tabloid that her children are embarrassed to watch her films. Juhi was quoted as saying, "Actually, they are very embarrassed to see my films, especially the earlier ones."

Juhi Chawla Reveals Why Her Son Refuses To Watch Her Romance On Screen

The Darr actress revealed, "In fact, my husband (Jai Mehta) told them to watch Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke saying that it's quite a cute film. Then, Arjun asked me, ‘Mom is there romance in that film?' and I was like, ‘yes, it is a romantic comedy.' To this he replied, ‘I don't want to see your films that feature romance. It gets very strange. So, I am not going to watch any of your films.' And that's it! They don't want to watch any of my films."

Juhi Chawla Says Her Kids Appreciated Her Work Only In These Two Films

Juhi revealed that they only appreciated her work in Main Krishna Hoon and Chalk n Duster. "The former was a sweet and an innocent film for which I took their classmates and their parents for a preview. They had a good time there. As far as the latter is concerned, after watching that film Arjun told me that it was nice and I was really good in the film. I was on cloud nine as I did not expect such a reaction from him," she told the leading tabloid.