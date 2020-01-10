    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      #JusticeForKajal: 19 Year-Old Dalit Girl Raped & Murdered; Riteish Deshmukh Says 'Hang The Culprits'

      In a shocking incident in north Gujarat, a 19 year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped, gangraped and murdered before her body was hanged from a tree to make it look like a suicide.

      According to a report in The Hindu, the victim had gone missing on December 31, 2019, after which her family had approached the police to lodge a first information report. However, the cops refused to lodge an FIR. The report states that local police inspector NL Rabari told the family that the girl was safe and had eloped with a boy of the same community and that both had got married. Hence, no case was required to be lodged, they said. However, the girl's body was found hanging on a tree on January 5.

      The brutal incident caused on outrage on social networking site Twitter, as many slammed the horrific crime. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh was among the first to react to the gangrape. He took to his Twitter handle to condemn the shocking incident and wrote, "A 19 year old was kidnapped, gangraped, murdered & hanged on a tree. Forget what religion she belonged to, forget what caste she belonged to.. just remember she was a young girl with an entire life of hope and aspirations ahead of her. Hang the culprits publicly. #JusticeForKajal."

