Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan Announces New Film With Farhad Samji

Here's some good news pouring in for all Salman Khan! The Dabangg 3 actor is all set to join hands with Farhad Samji for a film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The superstar took to his Twitter page to break this big news and wrote, "Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...EID 2021 ...#SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial."

Check out his tweet here.

While not much is not known about the film's plot, fans speculate that it might be a comedy film.

Last year, the actor had announced Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali where he was supposed to share screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time. Unfortunately, the film got indefinitely shelved due to unknown reasons.

Speaking about it, Salman later told Mumbai Mirror, "Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won't do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I'm sure nothing has changed in Sanjay's heart for me. I'm extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah."

Currently, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Prabhudeva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action flick also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Radhe is an official remake of the Korean film, The Outlaws and has the superstar essaying the role of a cop. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020.

