Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan To Romance Pooja Hegde In Sajid Nadiadwalia's Next Film

After Prabhudeva's Radhe, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's next production titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While there were various speculations doing the rounds about the film's leading lady, we now have it that the makers have finalized Pooja Hegde to play Salman's love interest in the film.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed this piece of news to Mumbai Mirror and was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story."

Spilling beans about Pooja's character in this Salman Khan starrer, a source told the leading lady, "His lady love is a traditional small-town girl who is the polar opposite of Salman's character. Pooja has played small town roles down South in films like Mukunda, and hence the makers found her apt for the role. There's a beautiful mature love story between the two characters, and Pooja's track acts as the catalyst to the plot."

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be helmed by Farhad Samji. Speaking about the movie, director Samji earlier told PTI, "I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels just like our Judwaa days back then. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned."

Salman had announced this film on his Twitter page in January and tweeted, "Announcing my next film...'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'... Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Directed by Farhad Samji... Eid 2021..."

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to hit the shooting floors in October this year. The film will release on Eid 2020.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Akshay Kumar Trolls Salman Khan For His Next Film's Title

National Students' Union Of India Wants Salman Khan Banned From Goa After Phone Snatching Incident