Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Turns 26: SRK & Suchitra Krishnamoorti's Viral Photo Is Making Us Nostalgic

Before Shah Rukh Khan became the 'King of Romance' with his charming act, the superstar did a film called Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa which depicted unrequited love in a beautiful way. King Khan played the role of Sunil, who is pure at heart but unsuccessful at life. He is in love with his friend Ana (Suchitra Krishnamoorti), who instead, has feelings for another friend of theirs named Chris (Deepak Tijori).

Long before 'friendzone' became a vogue word, this film perfectly captured a flawed but realistic hero on the big screen. As Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa clocks 26 years today, a viral picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitrakrishnamoorti is giving all fans major nostagia bytes. The picture also features Suchitra and Shekhar Kapur's teenaged daughter, Kaveri Kapur.

Meanwhile, Suchitra Krishnamoorti took to her Twitter page to pen some heartfelt words on the completion of 26 years of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and tweeted, "I've done v few movies in my long life.Blessed to have been a part of this one- I was in d right place right time & so many yrs later ppl still know me as #AanaSmiling face with smiling eyes #26YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa Folded hands Red heart @iamsrk @TheFarahKhan @AshGowariker #deepaktijori #jatinlalit Miss u #KundanShah."

Check out her tweet here.

I've done v few movies in my long life.Blessed to have been a part of this one- I was in d right place right time & so many yrs later ppl still know me as #Aana😊 #26YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa 🙏 ❤️ @iamsrk @TheFarahKhan @AshGowariker #deepaktijori #jatinlalit Miss u #KundanShah — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) February 25, 2020

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was directed by Kundan Shah. When the latter passed away in 2007, King Khan reminisced of his fond memories with the director and shared, "It is one of the greatest losses of my life. I was 25 when I came to Mumbai, I have stayed in Kundan's house, I have been fed by his family and taken care of by them. I am who I am not just because I have learnt from him, but because I have got so much from perhaps one of the greatest directors of our time in the Hindi TV and film industry."

He further continued, "His memories, love and the way he treated me will always be with me... Every time he came to hit me, every time he shouted at me, fed me at his house, told me how bad I am, every time he told me how I'll never do good work in my life, reminded me of my mother. I'll miss Kundan like my mother that I didn't have for the longest of time."

Speaking about Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, the film continues to remain one of Shah Rukh Khan's best performances till date.

