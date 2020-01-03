Kabir Khan On Recreating Kapil Dev's Iconic Knock In '83: It Was History In Making All Over Again

Touted to be one of the most anticipated films of 2020, Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83 will present the iconic win of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 world cup against West Indies on the big screen.

The director has recreated Kapil Dev's iconic knock during the 1983 World Cup at the original stadium and how it spurred a tribute. The team recreated former Indian cricketer's match-winning innings of 175 runs against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells which is hailed as one of the greatest ODI knocks of all time by several cricketing experts.

Kabir Khan revealed that the local team was excited to learn that the innings was being revisited at the original location. Getting Kapil Dev on the ground after 36 years was like a cherry on top.

The filmmaker said, "It was history in the making all over again because the entire town and county got so excited. At the end of the day, Kapil sir's innings put Tunbridge Wells on the map of the cricketing world. It's a beautiful ground, but not many big matches happen there. It's destiny that the man who created a world record there got back to the ground after 36 years," further adding, "For them, it was like the return of their hero."

Interestingly, there is no visual evidence of the historic innings as the telecast partner of the cricket world cup was on strike on the day of the match, a crucial one for India to qualify for the next round. During the shoot, the ground officials surprised the team of the sports-drama by paying tribute to the cricketing legend. Now, an engraved plaque celebrating Kapil's record-breaking knock hangs on the walls of the pavilion.

While Kabir Khan and the crew of the Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena, Shibasish Sarkar and Vishnu Induri production invited Kapil Dev to witness the shoot, the former Indian Skipper wasn't aware of the planned tribute.

"We requested him to come on the set, but the plaque was a pleasant surprise for him," Kabir Khan shares, adding that a video capturing the moment will be unveiled by the team on Kapil's birthday on January 6.

Two of Kapil's teammates, Balwinder Singh Sandhu (who has also coached Kabir's reel-life team which is led by Ranveer Singh) and Mohinder Amarnath were also present on the occasion to cheer their captain on.

83' stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil. Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance in the film as Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 10 April 2020.

