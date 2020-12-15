Kabir Singh Singer Akhil Sachdeva Gets Married To Girlfriend Tanya Gulla; Their Dreamy Wedding Photos Are Out

Some Candid Pictures Of The Newlyweds

Akhil picked up a white sherwani for his D-day, while his bride Tanya looked resplendent in a pink lehenga.

Akhil Sachdeva-Tanya Gulla's Love Story

Earlier while speaking with Hindustan Times, Akhil had reminisced his first meeting with Tanya and shared, "Tanya had come to my concert six years back when she was just 19. She saw me for the first time and told her mother that when she grows up, she would want to marry me. After my concert, her mother came to me and said that to me. We became friends after that."

Colour Me Yellow

Akhil Sachdeva also shared a few pictures from her haldi ceremony on his Instagram page in which his would-be bride Tanya is at her happiest best.

These Pictures Spell Love In Bold

The musician also shared a few beautiful moments from his ring (sugan) ceremony with his fans.

Talking about his bond with Tanya, Akhil had earlier shared, "She knows me in and out. We have been thick friends since the past five-six years. There was a time when we were not talking to each other. Back then, I didn't know that one day, I would be marrying the girl who wanted to marry me when she saw me for the first time. It is like a fairy tale. Tanya's dream is coming true and I am so happy to be able to give this to her (laughs). And I am glad that I am marrying her."