Kailash Kher On Facing Rejections During His Struggling Days: I Was So Dejected In Life That I Even Tried To Kill Myself
In his career spanning 15 years, Kailash Kher has given us many memorable songs like 'Allah Ke Bande', 'Teri Deewani', 'Saiyaan' among others. However like everyone, the singer too had his share of ups and downs in life.
In a recent interview with ETimes, Kher opened up about battling suicidal thoughts during his struggling days in the industry. Before shooting to fame with 'Teri Deewana', the singer had faced so many rejections that he even tried to kill himself.
Kailash Kher On Battling Suicidal Thoughts During His Low Phase
Speaking about the low point in his life when he was trying to establish in a new city like Mumbai, Kailash Kher recalled, "When I came to Mumbai, I faced a lot of rejections. I was so dejected in life that I even tried to kill myself."
Kailash Kher Talks About The Turning Point In His Life
The singer continued, "I had lost everything and had nothing else to lose and that is what inspired me. Here, no matter how experienced you are and how much you have learnt, there is nobody to guide you. You study law, you will get to work under an experienced lawyer, you do your MBA or engineering, you will get placements but music is a field where no institution or individual will guide and help you grow. I realised how ruthless and thankless people here are."
Kailash Kher Reveals The Mantra He Follows
The singer said that since then, he has followed a mantra, which is, 'Jo toot kar bana, jise maut ne jana, wo aur kya toote, wo aur kya mare (No one can break a person who has become successful by thriving and surviving the consistent defeats).'
Kailash Kher who is the youngest Padma Shri awardee in the music industry, further added, "I have been through a lot since my formative years. I have been through so much of rejections that I was used to it. But all this never distracted me from what I wanted to be. The zeal and madness that I had in me manifested in what I am today."
Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM
ALSO READ: Kailash Kher Takes A Dig At Rapper Badshah For Spending A Bomb Only To Buy Fake Followers!
ALSO READ: Sona Mohapatra Tweets #INeverAskForIt; Calls To Put An End To Victim Blaming