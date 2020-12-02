Kailash Kher On Facing Rejections During His Struggling Days: I Was So Dejected In Life That I Even Tried To Kill Myself

Kailash Kher On Battling Suicidal Thoughts During His Low Phase

Speaking about the low point in his life when he was trying to establish in a new city like Mumbai, Kailash Kher recalled, "When I came to Mumbai, I faced a lot of rejections. I was so dejected in life that I even tried to kill myself."

Kailash Kher Talks About The Turning Point In His Life

The singer continued, "I had lost everything and had nothing else to lose and that is what inspired me. Here, no matter how experienced you are and how much you have learnt, there is nobody to guide you. You study law, you will get to work under an experienced lawyer, you do your MBA or engineering, you will get placements but music is a field where no institution or individual will guide and help you grow. I realised how ruthless and thankless people here are."

Kailash Kher Reveals The Mantra He Follows

The singer said that since then, he has followed a mantra, which is, 'Jo toot kar bana, jise maut ne jana, wo aur kya toote, wo aur kya mare (No one can break a person who has become successful by thriving and surviving the consistent defeats).'

Kailash Kher who is the youngest Padma Shri awardee in the music industry, further added, "I have been through a lot since my formative years. I have been through so much of rejections that I was used to it. But all this never distracted me from what I wanted to be. The zeal and madness that I had in me manifested in what I am today."