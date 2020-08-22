Kailash Kher Takes A Dig At Rapper Badshah For Spending A Bomb Only To Buy Fake Followers!

Recently rapper Badshah reached Mumbai police's headquarters in fake social media followers case, and confessed that he bought fake views for his video 'Pagal' and paid Rs 75 lakh for it. For the unversed, Badshah's 'Pagal' video made a world record of 75 million views on YouTube in a single day.

Nandkumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, told Mumbai Mirror, "The singer confessed that he wanted to set a world record for most number of viewers in 24 hours on YouTube. That is why he paid Rs 72 lakh to this company."

After the news broke out, Badshah was trolled mercilessly on the internet. Now, singer Kailash Kher has slammed the actor for spending a bomb to buy fake followers. While speaking to IANS, Kailash Kher said that we are living in a society where such disparity exists.

He added, "On one hand, people have money to buy fake popularity while on the other hand there are children on the road, without food and education. Any artiste with real knowledge would have used the popularity, money and celebrity status for betterment of society. The 72 lakh rupees could have been used for the education of underprivileged children."

Speaking about himself, Kher said, "I, too, get suggestions from the so-called business-minded people to market myself and engage in paid PR. For me, when I go to live shows and I see how people sing along with me, is bigger than anything else. We all know how a section of musicians is constantly selling music with ugly, double meaning lyrics and videos. They are popular among the youth. Unfortunately, they are influencing the youth in the wrong direction."