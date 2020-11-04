Kajal Aggarwal Forced Gautam To Go Down On His Knees & Said She Won't Get Married Until He Does

Actress Kajal Aggarwal got married to her boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 in an intimate wedding, where only the newlyweds' families and close friends were in presence. In her recent tete-a-tete with Brides Today, Kajal shared the story of being proposed by Gautam, and how she teased him saying that she won't marry him until he goes down on his knees to propose her.

She said, "The proposal was a simple, authentic and heart-to-heart discussion that the two of us had around January this year. After that, Gautam came and spoke to my parents in May and we got engaged in June. In a lighthearted moment, I forced him to go down on his knees after he spoke to my parents! I teased him by telling him that I won't get married to him unless he got down on his knees! (he did, of course!)"

When asked how did the duo meet, the Special 26 actress shared that she and Gautam met through common friends at a mutual friend's wedding, eight years ago.

"We grew to know each other and we were friends at first. We cultivated a really strong and healthy friendship, and here we are after all these years, married," said an ecstatic Kajal.

Speaking of planning her wedding amid the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, Kajal said that the wedding celebration was cut short owing to limited guests allowed at weddings.

"Our events were reduced to a minimum and unfortunately, our near and dear ones from all over the world could not make it. It was also quite a challenge for us to make sure everyone on our guest list, as well as all our vendors, were tested, quarantined (if travel was involved). There were layers of safety involved-everything was sanitised and masks were worn all the time like it was the norm. Of course, this did not take away from our joy or enthusiasm even a little bit," asserted the Singham actress.

