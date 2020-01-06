    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kajol Doesn’t Pay Attention To Pay Parity; Says Audiences Need To Let Women Led Films Earn Big Bucks

      Pay parity is a big topic of debate among Bollywood celebrities. Actors like Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and others have spoken up about the lack of equal pay between male and female actors in the industry. Kajol, on the other hand, says that she doesn't pay much attention to pay parity as it has to do with the economics of the industry. She believes that audiences are more in control to change the situation here.

      Kajol On Why She Doesn’t Pay Attention To Pay Parity

      On the topic, a Mid-Day report quote Kajol as saying, "I don't pay much attention to pay parity. I believe that it [wage gap] has to do with the economics of the industry."

      She continued, "Audience has been changing in the past few years. Slowly but surely, things are getting better. Filmmakers are making films on all kinds of subjects and they are working. The audience needs to let a women-oriented film earn Rs 200-300 crore."

      Kajol is all geared up for the release of her film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The period drama is directed by Om Raut, and is based on the life of Marathi warrior, Tanaji Malusare. Ajay Devgn will be playing the titular role, and Kajol, his wife, Savitribai Malusare. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan as the lead antagonist. Tanhaji is set to hit screens on January 10, 2020.

