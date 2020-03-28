Kajol Expresses Her Love For Traditional Attire: Saree Makes You Stand Apart In A Crowd

Bollywood celebrities have always amazed us with their lifestyle and one such factor of their lives, which delights us, are their outfits. Every star has their own style of presenting themselves and they make sure that whether it is a red carpet event or a film promotion, they showcase their style with panache.

In this era of westernization, few undoubtedly choose the traditional attire when they step out and one such Bollywood diva, who you can always find slaying in a saree, is Kajol. Be it any event, we have seen Kajol draped in an excellent saree and her look is always breathtaking.

Kajol, while sharing about her love for sarees, says, "I do love western outfits, but saree makes you stand apart in a crowd and I find them to be more comfortable and I prefer wearing a saree at every event possible."

Kajol's love for saree is not hidden from anyone and neither is her stunning collection as her social media is flooded with her pictures adorning some gorgeous creations. On this, Kajol adds, "I have a different kind of attachment to sarees, so I keep purchasing them. And yes, I do have a substantial saree collection in which I am in love with."(sic)

With such grace and beauty, we cannot wait to see the actress acing the fashion game in future. Kajol was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film, Devi. The actress also worked in Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's blockbuster film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

