Kajol On Her Character Simran From DDLJ: I Thought She Was A Little Old-Fashioned But Cool
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) will be completing 25 years tomorrow (October 20, 2020). In her career spanning almost three decades, Kajol has given us many memorable characters and DDLJ's Simran is one of them. However, the actress has a rather surprising thought about this character.
Recently, while speaking with Hindustan Times, Kajol opened up about her film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge clocking 25 years. The actress said that the team never thought it would turn out to be this big a success as they just set out to make a 'cool' film.
Kajol Says Everyone Identifies With Raj And Simran
The actress told the tabloid, "I think they just like these characters a lot! They have liked them for years and years now and it's one of those things that you always like and probably will always like."
Kajol Says Her Character Simran Was A Little Boring
She further added, "But I recognised her. I realised there is a lot of a lot of Simran in almost everybody we know, there is always that wanting to do the right thing in someone. Lot of people don't do the right thing but we always want to do that. You want to get that approval, you want to get that feeling of you are approved of and that you are doing something right in the world. So, yes Simran was like that. I thought she was just cool, a little old-fashioned but cool."
Kajol On Director Aditya Chopra
"He is very, very convinced of what he is making and doesn't take on a project if he isn't absolutely convinced about it. That really is what sets him apart. He is not willing to let go off that basic core conviction that he has in his characters and he knows them best," the actress showered DDLJ director Aditya Chopra with praise.
Kajol Says They Never Expected DDLJ To Be Such A Blockbuster Success
"We were all crossing our fingers that the music will do well etc, but I don't think any one of us ever realized the kind of impact DDLJ would have on people when they saw it!," the actress further told the tabloid.
Made on a budget of Rs 4 crore, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge collected Rs. 102.50 crore worldwide in 1995. The film had a 1,274-week run at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir cinema hall, and holds the record for the longest running film in the history of Indian cinema.
ALSO READ: DDLJ Costumes Were Real But Had A Certain Dreamy Element That Worked, Says Manish Malhotra
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals A Secret About The Iconic 'Aao Aao Scene' From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge