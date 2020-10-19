Kajol On Her Character Simran From DDLJ: I Thought She Was A Little Old-Fashioned But Cool

Kajol Says Everyone Identifies With Raj And Simran

The actress told the tabloid, "I think they just like these characters a lot! They have liked them for years and years now and it's one of those things that you always like and probably will always like."

Kajol Says Her Character Simran Was A Little Boring

She further added, "But I recognised her. I realised there is a lot of a lot of Simran in almost everybody we know, there is always that wanting to do the right thing in someone. Lot of people don't do the right thing but we always want to do that. You want to get that approval, you want to get that feeling of you are approved of and that you are doing something right in the world. So, yes Simran was like that. I thought she was just cool, a little old-fashioned but cool."

Kajol On Director Aditya Chopra

"He is very, very convinced of what he is making and doesn't take on a project if he isn't absolutely convinced about it. That really is what sets him apart. He is not willing to let go off that basic core conviction that he has in his characters and he knows them best," the actress showered DDLJ director Aditya Chopra with praise.

Kajol Says They Never Expected DDLJ To Be Such A Blockbuster Success

"We were all crossing our fingers that the music will do well etc, but I don't think any one of us ever realized the kind of impact DDLJ would have on people when they saw it!," the actress further told the tabloid.