Kajol On MeToo Movement In India: ‘Everything Was And Is Still Being Done Cautiously'

Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of all female short film, Devi, recently opened up about the MeToo movement in India and agreed that there is a difference in how women on the film sets are now treated post the #MeToo movement.

Asked if women on film sets are treated differently post the #MeToo movement, Kajol said men are now conscious of their behaviour and aware of consent. "Yes, there is a difference. And I wouldn't say it's only on film sets. To be very honest, if you ask any man anywhere after the #MeToo movement took a life of its own and embroiled a lot of very well-known people in it, I think somewhere down the line, men -- good, bad, indifferent -- took seven steps back."

The actor added, "Everything was and is still being done cautiously and with a lot more thought." She believes, more than good or bad, the thought being put into daily conversation counts, "whether it's on a set or in an office environment."

The Me Too movement began in Hollywood in 2017 and soon began to gain momentum in India as women began calling out journalists, authors, actors and filmmakers. Some of the prominent names that came up during MeToo include, MJ Akbar, Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl and Rajat Kapoor.

The short film, Devi follows nine women coming from different walks of life and their interaction while stuck in an unavoidable situation. It features actors, Neha Dhupia, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Neena Kulkarni, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama.

