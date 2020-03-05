Kajol Reacts To Being Miffed With Saif Ali Khan Over His Comment On Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

While promoting Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan had made a controversial statement as the actor had said that the film was not an accurate depiction of history. He had said, "I was very excited to play the role because it's a delicious role. But when people say this is history; I don't think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was."

He had further added, "I don't think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don't think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided yourself know why you're doing it."

Saif got embroiled into a controversy after giving this statement and many netizens had slammed the actor for the same.

Now, recently, when Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-star Kajol was asked if she was miffed with Saif's statement, she told an entertainment portal, "No, not at all! I think he has got a great sense of humour and he just talks and talks and talks. You are supposed to pick and choose what you want to hear out of that."

Devi Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Think About Kajol's Short Film

On a related note, even Ajay Devgn denied being miffed with Saif over his statement. At the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, when Ajay was asked whether he was upset with Saif's statement, he had said jokingly, "Bohot naaraaz tha. Uske ghar gaya, usko maine bohot maara. Taangein tod di uski, aaj kal chal bhi nahi paa raha hai."

He had further added, "Yeh sab jo khabarein aapko milti hai, pata nahi kahaan se milti hai! Iske baare mein main kya kahoon? Aisa kuch nahi hai."

Guess what? All is between Saif and the Devgn couple!