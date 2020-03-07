Kajol's Short Film Devi Copied From Another Short Film 'Four'?

Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan-starrer short film, Devi has a striking similarity with another short film titled, Four. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, Devi follows 15 women, all victims of rape trying to decide if they should let more victims in or not while Four, directed by Abhishek Rai, is about three rape victims coming to terms with the abuse after death.

Abhishek Rai, a student of Asian Academy of Film and Television, Noida, has accused Priyanka Banerjee of plagiarising his short film Four. Devi has created a lot of impact in the entertainment industry and opened a dialogue about women's safety, prior to International Women's Day.

Devi in 13 minutes manages to talk about nine different tales of abuse, rape and violence against women with a chilling revelation in the end. We also get to hear the brutality they had suffered in life and post-death.

While Abhishek's Four focuses on three real-life cases of rape including, Nirbhaya (2012), Bhanwari Devi (2011) and the Kathua rape victim (2018). Here too, all three women talk about the violence they faced in life irrespective of their age, class and education.

There can not be compared in the quality and camera work of the film based on the clear difference in the two short films' budget. However, it's the end of the film which is even more identical than the premise. Both the films have a doorbell ringing in the end with another victim waiting at the doorstep.

Devi Short Film Review: Kajol, Neha Dhupia And Shruti Haasan's Film Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Women's Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor To Neena Gupta, Actress Who Broke Stereotypes And Inspired Women