Devi Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Think About Kajol's Short Film

Kajol's short film, Devi, is already out and netizens can't stop praising it! Twitter is inundated with positive response. For the unversed, Devi depicts the stories of nine women belonging to different strata of society, who are brought together by circumstance and how they end up forming a sisterhood after sharing their stories of abuse. Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, the short film is produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Ivan Stephen.

Apart from Kajol, the short film also features actresses like Shruti Haasan and Neha Dhupia. Have a look at what netizens have to say about Devi..

Sam Kanchan @SamKanchan3: "Just watched #Devi an absolute short film. What a cruel patriarchy society we live in. Shame. Superb work @NehaDhupia @itsKajolD @shrutihaasan. We need to push up ulour thoughts for upliftment of society. #bevocal."

Sateesh Mulak @sateeshmulak: "Devi is a heart-wrenching masterpiece. The ending gives you shivers! I am completely broken n its made me cry! A must watchFolded hands."

That Meow Lady Cat face with wry smile @thedreamylass: "#Devi shows us the mirror, the reality of our society that worships its goddesses but does not do enough to safeguard the reality of its women."

Entrepreneur BaBa © @amankartikeya: "#Devi by @LargeShortFilms will stay with you for a long, time. It leaves you feeling enraged and helpless. Hats off @itsKajolD @shrutihaasan @NehaDhupia @Yashaswini__ & entire cast!! A short film about survivors who have turned into mere statistics, it's is a must-watch."

While most of the netizens sang Devi's praises, some also criticised the short film as they felt it could have been better!

Sneha May Francis @antrumtantrum: "Watched the much-talked-about short #Devi and was utterly disappointed. If appeared tacky and unimaginative. Being a woman, I felt unmoved. And, that's saying a lot. Just because there are celebrated names onscreen it doesn't mean it's good."

Keerthana. @populapette: "The short film #Devi is pretty good. The suspense could've been handled better and the staging is a bit messy-in lieu of inclusivity, but effecting still. The final reveal-you see it coming, you hope you aren't right-broke me properly."

(Social media posts are unedited.)