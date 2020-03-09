Kajol Says It Is Disheartening When Her Daughter Nysa Devgn Gets Trolled

Contrary to what many think, star kids do not have it all easy. Many times, star kids have to face the brunt of involuntarily being in the limelight. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter is one such star kid who has faced trolling on the internet. When asked if Nysa getting trolled affects her as a mother, Kajol said that it is indeed disheartening, and that it is important to educate children on dealing with social media.

Talking about Nysa being trolled, Kajol said, "I think it is horrible. As parents, you want to protect your children always. So when something like this happens, when she is trolled, it is disheartening. Honestly, thank god, Nysa wasn't here when the entire thing happened so she wasn't much aware of it. She was in Singapore, but at the end of the day, social media is social media. It is everywhere."

She continued, "So, you have to train them and educate them that this is a small section of society and that you should ignore them and lets not look at that part of it. If I am teaching my son to respect women, I have to teach my daughter too that self-respect starts with them."

A while back, Nysa was brutally trolled for visiting a salon when her grandfather Veeru Devgn passed away. Her dad Ajay had supported her saying that he was the one who sent her out that day because she was very upset.

