Kajol Says She Married Three Versions Of Ajay Devgn, All Three Versions Were Created In Front Of Her

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi film industry. The two are like polar opposites of each other, which makes their chemistry, on-screen and off-screen all the more interesting. In a recent interview, Kajol said that she married three versions of Ajay; a husband, a co-star and a producer.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when Kajol was asked how Ajay as a husband is different from Ajay as a co-star, she said, "I actually know all three versions of him, and I married all three of them. He's not too different from how I imagined him to be. In fact, all three versions of him were created in front of me. We've been married for 20 years, which is a long time. When I married him, he wasn't a producer then, at least not to this extent."

Speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Kajol had earlier revealed how their relationship had unfolded over the years. The two first met on the sets of a film but they were dating others at the time. Eventually, they broke up with their then partners and started seeing each other. She shared that there was no marriage proposal, but after being with each other for four years, they knew that they wanted to spend their lives together.

Ajay and Kajol were seen sharing screen space after over a decade, in their latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film was directed by Om Raut, and co-produced by Ajay, Bhushan Kumar and Krishnan Kumar, and was a huge hit at the box office. Tanhaji also starred Saif Ali Khan. The film was a period drama based on the Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare.

