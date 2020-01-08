Kajol Had A Miscarriage When K3G Released: ‘The Film Had Done So Well But It Wasn’t A Happy Time’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn, two diametrically opposite individuals, have charmed us as a couple for over two decades. The two are now parents to Nysa and Yug, one a teenager and the other, is almost one. But not many know that Kajol suffered two miscarriages before them.
The actress shared that the first one happened during the release of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, a 2001 blockbuster. She revealed that the film had done so well but it wasn't a happy time for her.
Speaking to Humans of Bombay, a popular Instagram page, Kajol said, "I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day-the film had done so well, but it wasn't a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that-it was tough. But eventually it worked out-we had Nysa & Yug & our family's complete."
She added, "We've been through so much-we've formed our own company, Ajay's on his 100th film & every day we're building something new. Life with him is content-we're not too romantic or anything-we care for each other. If I'm thinking idiotic things, it'll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa."
Kajol and Ajay will be returning to screen together after a long time in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is a period drama, based on Marathi warrior Tanhaji Malusare, who will be essayed by Ajay. Kajol will play his wife, Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist in the film. Tanhaji is directed by Om Raut, and is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.
