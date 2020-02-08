    For Quick Alerts
      It’s A Girl! Kalki Koechlin And Her Beau Guy Hershberg Welcome Their First Child

      By
      |

      Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child through the process of water birthing on February 7, 2020, according to celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

      Kalki And Her Beau Guy Blessed With A Baby Girl!

      Sometime last year, Kalki confirmed on Instagram that she was in a relationship with Guy, who is an Israeli classical pianist. A few months later, she made a revelation about her pregnancy which left everyone pleasantly surprised.

      Congratulations #kalkikoechlin she had a baby girl last night ❤❤❤

      Speaking about her pregnancy, the Gully Boy actress had shared that it was unplanned but the two felt like going with it. She had spoken about not feeling any maternal instincts in the first few months, when she had a pretty rough first trimester. She admitted that she got excited when she heard the baby's heartbeat for the first time. Kalki has described the journey to motherhood as 'surreal'.

      Kalki and Guy do not have any immediate plans of tying the knot. The actress has the support of her parents, who she says are unconventional and are not opposed to the decision of having a child out of wedlock. In a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan, she revealed that her mother even encouraged her to be sure before rushing into another marriage. Kalki was previously married to Anurag Kashyap.

      In an interview, Kalki said that the couple has considered tying the knot for the purpose of parental rights and nationality issues, and will go for it when the time feels right.

