Kalki Koechlin Announces Birth Of Her Daughter With An Emotional Note, Names Her Sappho

Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram to announce the news of the birth of her baby girl. In an emotional note that accompanied a picture of her little one's footprints, Kalki celebrated hailed all the women who go through the 'intense and gruesome' process of childbirth. She revealed that she and her beau Guy Hershberg have named their daughter 'Sappho', possibly after an ancient Greek poet.

Kalki wrote, "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space...Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal."

She continued, "And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. 'Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves' Sappho circa 600BC," (sic).

Kalki had often talked about how pregnancy was difficult for her in the first few months, but eventually it began to feel like a surreal experience. She had also shared that she will be bringing the baby into the world through the water birth method.

