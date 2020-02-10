    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kalki Koechlin Announces Birth Of Her Daughter With An Emotional Note, Names Her Sappho

      By
      |

      Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram to announce the news of the birth of her baby girl. In an emotional note that accompanied a picture of her little one's footprints, Kalki celebrated hailed all the women who go through the 'intense and gruesome' process of childbirth. She revealed that she and her beau Guy Hershberg have named their daughter 'Sappho', possibly after an ancient Greek poet.

      Kalki Announces Birth Of Her Daughter, Names Her Sappho

      Kalki wrote, "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space...Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

      She continued, "And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. 'Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves' Sappho circa 600BC," (sic).

      Kalki had often talked about how pregnancy was difficult for her in the first few months, but eventually it began to feel like a surreal experience. She had also shared that she will be bringing the baby into the world through the water birth method.

      ALSO READ: It's A Girl! Kalki Koechlin And Her Beau Guy Hershberg Welcome Their First Child

      ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin Embraces Motherhood As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump In The Recent Photoshoot

      Read more about: kalki koechlin
      Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 0:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X