Kalki Koechlin Opens Up On Her Friendly Equation With Ex-Husband Anurag Kashyap: 'It Took Time'

Kalki Koechlin shares a great equation with her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap, and the actress admits that it took time to get to where they are now. Kalki got married to Anurag in 2011 after being in a relationship for three years but the marriage didn't last very long. The two announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced in 2015.

Kalki spoke about the relationship she shares with Anurag now, in a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She said, "It just sort of happened organically. It took time. We did take a lot of time apart in the beginning. But ultimately, I think we have respect for each other's work. You can still love a person and not be able to live with them, and I think we were both able to recognize that."

Talking about the factors that led to their separation in the first place, she said, "Also, it's so much about timing, right? I feel sometimes, you are both just on very different time zones. Like, maybe I was very young and he was much older, and the timing just wasn't correct. We wanted different things at that point. I think that makes a big difference."

Kalki is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, and is currently in her third trimester. Meanwhile, Anurag is reported to be in a relationship with Shubhra Shetty, who was his associate at Phantom Films, which is no more in operation.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin Says She Was Called A 'Russian Prostitute' After Dev D; Her Reply, 'I'm Not Russian'

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin Embraces Motherhood As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump In The Recent Photoshoot