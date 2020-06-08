Kalpana Chawla Biopic In The Making; To Be Directed By Chak De! India Director And Produced By YRF

After years of speculation, buzz is that the Kalpana Chawla biopic is definitely going to be made. FilmiBeat has learnt the film is going to be helmed by Chak De! India director Shimit Amin and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

It may be noted that the conversation of making the biopic on NASA astronaut Kalpana Chawla began about four years ago, with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra planning to act in and co-produce the film with Viacom18.

Later, there were rumours that actress Deepika Padukone and Priyanka's rival has been approached for the role.

However, it was reported that the project got stalled as Kalpana's husband Jean-Pierre Harriosn had not granted rights for it.

Talking about films revolving around space exploration, Mission Mangal, a film directed by Jagan Shakti, featuring a big star cast, released last year. Mission Mangal was based on India's space mission to Mars. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, and Nithya Menen, and became one of the biggest blockdbusters of 2019.

ALSO READ: Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti Undergoes Surgery For Clot In Brain; R Balki Has This To Say

ALSO READ: Yash Raj Films To Pull Down Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj Chauhan Biopic Sets?

ALSO READ: Fans Share Their Experience After Meeting Priyanka Chopra In Real Life, Call Her Grounded And Humble