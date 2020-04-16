Kama Sutra Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Passes Away At 65

Film and theatre actor Ranjit Chowdhry recently passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai at the age of 65. Ranjit, son of actress Pearl Padamsee, has worked in the showbiz for four decades.

The reason for his death is still unknown. However, a source told a leading daily that Ranjit was suffering from an ailment for several months and was admitted in a hospital for surgery. Sadly, he didn't survive the procedure.

His half-sister Raell Padamsee took to Instagram and shared the news of the actor's demise. She shared a picture of Ranjit Chowdhry and wrote, "The funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share his stories on 5th May."

Actor Rahul Khanna mourned his death on Twitter. He wrote, "Gutted to learn of #RanjitChowdhry's passing. Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I've had the pleasure of knowing. A true original!" (sic)

Poorna Jagannathan also said, "This guy made magic out of nothing, filling paper thin roles with so much depth. I always saw my father when I was with him- the same humor, stubbornness and brilliance. Heartbroken, dear friend. RIP #RanjitChowdhry." (sic)

Talking about Ranjit Chowdhry's work, He starred in several popular Bollywood as well as Hollywood films like Bandit Queen, Baton Baton Mein, Khubsoorat, Mississippi Masala, Lonely In America and so on. Notably, the actor also featured in iconic Indian text on s*xuality, Kama Sutra: A Tale Of Love.

Ranjit Chowdhry also acted in a role in US TV series Prison Break in two episodes as Dr Marvin Gudat.

May his soul rest in peace!