Kamaal R Khan: I Know Why Sushant Singh Rajput Committed Suicide

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, self-claimed critic, Kamaal R Khan has shared a controversial tweet and wrote, "I know many facts why Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide n I can make a video about it. But I won't. I don't want to make all big powerful Bollywood ppl my enemies. Woh Log Aise hi mere Peeche Pade hain, for giving honest reviews only. So I don't want to make them more angry."

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence, after he hanged himself inside his room yesterday (June 14).

After coming across KRK's tweet, many netizens are urging him to reveal the truth if he knows anything.

A user wrote, "If you don't speak now. This will not end in Bollywood. Let the people of India know the facts and put the facts outside so that it might help someone in real life."

"You will do videos for the unwanted things but not for the truth, let the truth come out and save the rest of the talented people who are cribbed by these harm people," wrote another user.

Some netizens also slammed KRK and asked him to refrain from gaining limelight if he doesn't know any truth about Sushant taking this drastic step.

Well, only KRK knows if he really knows anything or it is his yet another publicity stunt to be in the spotlight!

Earlier, KRK had also slammed many B-town celebrities for posting condolence tweets and wrote, "Today many Bollywood people are saying that #sushantsinghrajpoot could have asked them for help instead of committing suicide. You all are liars. Nobody helps in the Bollywood. This is a place where everyone has to fight himself with his problems."

(Social media posts are unedited.)