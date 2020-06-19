Kamal Jain Recalls His Last Conversation With Sushant: He Was A Little Disturbed Because Of Lockdown

Kamal Jain Reveals That Sushant Had 3-4 Films In Hand

The producer told Pinkvilla, "He had 4 films in his hand which was to start immediately after lockdown. I spoke to him last week and we were supposed to meet as soon as lockdown got a little more relaxed. One of my films was with him, it was a big project which I can't name right now but we spoke on the phone about it."

Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Do Big Films Post Chhichhore's Success

"After Chhichhore, he used to read like 15-20 scripts in a month, but he was very selective and wanted to do big scale films now. On the phone, we discussed about his projects, and he was quite focused on all the films in his hand, hence, I am surprised and shocked when I got the news of his demise this way," Kamal Jain was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Kamal Jain Opens Up About His Last Conversation With Sushant

The producer told the online portal, "I spoke to him last week itself and it was about the film, we were planning together. He sounded very positive about the film too. He was a little disturbed because of lockdown. He was a workaholic, he would like to work 24X7, and now suddenly locked at home, so he was a little tense because of that."

'Sushant Was Not Depressed,' Says Kamal Jain

Kamal told Pinkvilla, "He was not depressed, rather a self-motivated and very positive guy. I don't know where are these reports coming from. I don't know why he did what he did but I knew him for 9 years, and he was very positive."

Kamal Jain Calls Sushant An Inspiration

"He (Sushant) was an inspiration. Imagine a guy who is writing his dream and then diligently following them and achieving them exactly the way it's been written. And that too dreams related to Bollywood. He was actually a superstar. Sushant and I would always talk about films, films, and films," recalled Kamal Jain.