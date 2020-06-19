Kamal Jain Recalls His Last Conversation With Sushant: He Was A Little Disturbed Because Of Lockdown
Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death has left the film industry in shock and deep grief. Ever since the news broke out, many celebrities have been sharing their memories with the late actor. Producer Kamal Jain, who worked with Sushant on MS: Dhoni: The Untold Story, opened up about his last conversation with the Bollywood star.
Kamal Jain Reveals That Sushant Had 3-4 Films In Hand
The producer told Pinkvilla, "He had 4 films in his hand which was to start immediately after lockdown. I spoke to him last week and we were supposed to meet as soon as lockdown got a little more relaxed. One of my films was with him, it was a big project which I can't name right now but we spoke on the phone about it."
Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Do Big Films Post Chhichhore's Success
"After Chhichhore, he used to read like 15-20 scripts in a month, but he was very selective and wanted to do big scale films now. On the phone, we discussed about his projects, and he was quite focused on all the films in his hand, hence, I am surprised and shocked when I got the news of his demise this way," Kamal Jain was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.
Kamal Jain Opens Up About His Last Conversation With Sushant
The producer told the online portal, "I spoke to him last week itself and it was about the film, we were planning together. He sounded very positive about the film too. He was a little disturbed because of lockdown. He was a workaholic, he would like to work 24X7, and now suddenly locked at home, so he was a little tense because of that."
'Sushant Was Not Depressed,' Says Kamal Jain
Kamal told Pinkvilla, "He was not depressed, rather a self-motivated and very positive guy. I don't know where are these reports coming from. I don't know why he did what he did but I knew him for 9 years, and he was very positive."
Kamal Jain Calls Sushant An Inspiration
"He (Sushant) was an inspiration. Imagine a guy who is writing his dream and then diligently following them and achieving them exactly the way it's been written. And that too dreams related to Bollywood. He was actually a superstar. Sushant and I would always talk about films, films, and films," recalled Kamal Jain.
ALSO READ: Pics Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Dog Fudge Still Looking For The Late Actor Go Viral
ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor Remembers Late Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput As 'One Who Makes You Feel Special'