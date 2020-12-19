Kangana Ranaut Accused Of Tarnishing Former Union Minister's Image; Case Filed In Court

Another case has been filed against Kangana Ranaut for her bold statements on social platforms. The actress has been accused of tarnishing the reputation of former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha. According to reports, a complaint was lodged in a court in Patna by Shyam Bihari Singh, the legal cell head of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, headed by Upendra Kushwaha.

Reportedly, the complaint is in regard to the tweet Kangana shared on December 3. Kangana had shared a picture of the recent assembly elections taking place in Bihar. She reportedly used thumbnails with labels like "jihadis", "urban naxals" and "Lutyen Liberals" for assembly members. The one placed on Kushwaha read "Azad Kashmir".

Kangana had captioned the picture as "new star in tukde tukde gang." Shyam Bihari Singh in the complaint has said how it miffed the former Union Minister's image. He also revealed that the former UM had drawn the attention of the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police over the same.

"When RLSP supporters visited the police station concerned to lodge an FIR they were told to approach the court. Hence, this petition," Singh claimed.

Recently, Kangana took to Twitter and her Instagram profile and explained to her fans why she has been vocal about the ongoing incidents. In the post, she talked about all that opposed from reservation to farmer protests and all the hate she had received for it, however, the reason she continues to speak up is that "in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated ❤️."

The post came after the actress received heavy backlash for tweets against farmers' protests, and her spat with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has been supporting the farmers. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas.

