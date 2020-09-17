Kangana Ranaut And Anurag Kashyap Take Jibes At Each Other On Twitter!

Anurag Kashyap took a major jibe at actress Kangana Ranaut as she called herself a warrior in her recent tweet. She had tweeted, "मैं एक क्षत्राणी हूं। सर कटा सकती हूं, लेकिन सर झुका सकती नहीं! राष्ट्र के सम्मान के लिए हमेशा आवाज़ बुलंद करती रहूंगी। मान, सम्मान, स्वाभिमान के साथ जी हूं और गर्व से राष्ट्रवादी बनकर जीती रहूंगी! सिद्धांत के साथ नहीं कभी समझौता की हूं नहीं कभी करूंगी! जय हिंद। (I am a warrior. I can allow my head to be severed, but won't bow it. I will always raise my voice for the honour of my nation. I live with honour, respect, self-respect and will live proudly as a nationalist! I will never compromise with my principles. I will never do it! Jai Hind!)"

On this Kashyap wrote, "बस एक तू ही है बहन - इकलौती मणिकर्णिका । तू ना चार पाँच को ले के चढ़ जा चीन पे।देखो कितना अंदर तक घुस आए हैं । दिखा दे उनको भी कि जब तक तू है इस देश का कोई बाल भी बाँका नहीं कर सकता। तेरे घर से एक दिन का सफ़र है बस LAC का । जा शेरनी। जय हिंद । (You're the only one sister- the true Manikarnika. Take four or five people with you and fight China. See how far inside our territory they've come. Show them that India has nothing to worry about until such time as you're there to protect us. The LAC is just a day's journey from your house. Go, our tigress. Jai Hind.)"

Kangana was quick to hit back at Anurag and she wrote, "ठीक है मैं बॉर्डर पे जाती हूँ आप अगले अलिम्पिक्स में चले जाना, देश को गोल्ड मडेलस चाहिए हा हा हा यह सब कोई बी ग्रेड फ़िल्म नहीं है जहां कलाकार कुछ भी बन जाता है, आप तो मेटफ़ॉर्ज़ को लिटरली लेने लगे, इतने मंदबुद्धि कबसे हो गए, जब हमारी दोस्ती थी तब तो काफ़ी चतुर थे🙂 (Fine, I will go to the border. You should go the next Olympics. The country wants gold medals haha. This is not a B-grade film where the artist becomes anything. You're taking metaphors literally. How have you become so stupid? You were quite clever when we used to be friends.)"

On this, Anurag took yet another potshot at Kangana and said that her life itself has become a metaphor, and everything which she has said has become a metaphor.

Needless to say that Kangana and Anurag's Twitter jibes left netizens in two minds. While some took Kangana's side and poked fun at Anurag, others supported the filmmaker and mocked Kangana.