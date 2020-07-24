Kangana Ranaut Claims Ankita Told Her Sushant Suffered So Much Humiliation That He Couldn't Take It

Kangana Says She Called Up Her 'Dear Friend' Ankita Lokhande After Sushant's Demise

The actress told Times of India, "When I spoke to Ankita, she said right from the beginning, there was so much humiliation that he could not take it. This is how she summed it up."

Kangana Reveals Ankita Told Her About Sushant's Struggle

Kangana said Ankita told her that she knew Sushant from the time he started working in serials and went on to become a top actor in the TV industry. She said that the Pavitra Rishta actress told her that Sushant got into the big bad world of Bollywood from the TV industry, after "auditions after auditions, rejections after rejections".

Kangana Claims Ankita Told Her That Sushant Was Very Sensitive To How He Was Perceived By Others

The actress told the tabloid, "But one thing that she (Ankita) also said about him was that he was not thick-skinned. He would sit on Twitter when he was new and would fight with fans, asking ‘why did you think that about me? Why did you say that about me? I am not this person that you are saying.' Ankita told me that she used to tell him ki abhi ye toh hoga na. Everybody will have their perception of you, why are you so bothered about it? He just could not take that, he could not take what people thought about him. She said, over a period, the bad PR, the ganging up, the public humiliation, he just could not take it. He has had enough - that's what she said."

'Ankita Told Me Sushant Was Exactly Like You,' Says Kangana

"People like us, when we come from outside, we are enamoured by them (Bollywood). And that's what even Ankita told me about Sushant. He wanted to be accepted. She said, ‘Kangana, Sushant was exactly like you... he was very intellectual, he would not gossip about anyone, and was very invested in what he did. He had that small-town personality.' But she said that ‘the only difference was that he wanted to be accepted. You somehow have gotten over that urge," the tabloid quoted Kangana as saying.