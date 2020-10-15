Kangana Ranaut Asks Why Bollywood Doesn't Stand Up To Injustice Done To Labourers, Stuntmen On Set

Kangana Calls Bollywood Producers Who Filed A Suit Against News Channels 'Hyenas'

Kangana took to her Twitter page and wrote, "All Bullywood hyenas gathered to attack the media for calling them names, I want to ask them why don't they show such unity to stand for injustice done to labourers, women, stuntmen? They demand their own human rights but show absolute dispassionate for others human rights."

Earlier, Kangana Had Asked Bollywood Producers To Sue Her Too

"Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack," the actress had earlier reacted to reports of Bollywood's lawsuit against certain news channel.

Bollywood vs Media Channels

Earlier this week, top Bollywood production houses and several industry bodies filed a civic lawsuit against two news channels and four journalists for defaming the film industry. On Wednesday, their lawyer released an official statement in which it was clarified that any orders passed in favour of the plaintiffs would apply to all TV channels and content on digital platforms which may be found violating such orders.