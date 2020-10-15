Kangana Ranaut Asks Why Bollywood Doesn't Stand Up To Injustice Done To Labourers, Stuntmen On Set
Kangana Ranaut has once again lashed out at Bollywood producers, who recently filed a lawsuit against news channels and their senior editors in the Delhi High Court. For the unversed, the plea seeks to refrain the channels from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities and making irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against the film industry.
This time, Kangana shared a short video from the 2017 documentary film Living on the Edge, which revolves around the plight of film crews which are not provided with basic amenities at their workplace. The actress questioned why Bollywood doesn't show unity when it comes to standing up to the injustice done to labourers, women and stuntmen.
Kangana took to her Twitter page and wrote, "All Bullywood hyenas gathered to attack the media for calling them names, I want to ask them why don't they show such unity to stand for injustice done to labourers, women, stuntmen? They demand their own human rights but show absolute dispassionate for others human rights."
"Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack," the actress had earlier reacted to reports of Bollywood's lawsuit against certain news channel.
Earlier this week, top Bollywood production houses and several industry bodies filed a civic lawsuit against two news channels and four journalists for defaming the film industry. On Wednesday, their lawyer released an official statement in which it was clarified that any orders passed in favour of the plaintiffs would apply to all TV channels and content on digital platforms which may be found violating such orders.
