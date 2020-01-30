Kangana Ranaut Awes Fans With Her New Look From Thalaivi; Celebrates Hairstylist Maria Sharma

Fans are super pumped for Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Thalaivi, which is a biopic on actor-turned politician J. Jayalalitha who became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kangana's team recently shared a new look from the film, while also celebrating hairstylist Maria Sharma for having completed 50 years in the industry.

Team Kangana Ranaut on Instagram shared an image of Kangana donning the makeup and hair of a South Indian classical dancer, looking absolutely gorgeous in it. She is sharing the frame with Maria, who worked with her even on her first few films like Woh Lamhe and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

The post was captioned, "Wishing Maria Sharma a glorious five decades in the Indian film industry. This legendary hair stylist who worked with screen icons like Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Helen and Manisha Koirala completed 50 years on the sets of Thalaivi. #KanganaRanaut started her career with Maria Ji with films like 'Woh Lamhe' and 'Once Upon A Time in Mumbai'. Here she's seen putting final touches on Kangana's stunning Indian look for #Thalaivi. Stay tuned for more." (sic).

Fans are in awe of this look of Kangana's, as many of them commented, 'Gorgeous', 'Dynamic pic', 'Beautiful', and so on.

Kangana has been prepping hard for the role, going through intense prosthetics sessions and taking Bharatanatyam and Tamil classes. She once admitted that she was struggling to learn the Tamil language, and was only learning Tamil as per the demand of the script.

Thalaivi will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. Directed by A.L. Vijay, and co-starring Arvind Swami, the film is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2020.

