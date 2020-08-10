    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kangana Ranaut Bashes Ayushmann Khurrana; Calls Him 'Chaploos Outsider' And 'Mediocre'

      By
      |

      Post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, Kangana Ranaut has been going all guns blazing at many other Bollywood actors while talking about nepotism and insider-outsider debate in the film industry. After targeting Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Alia Bhatt, the Queen actress recently launched a fresh attack on Ayushmann Khurrana.

      Apparently, Kangana is upset with the Dream Girl actor for showing his support to Sushant Singh Rajput's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Ayushmann had left a broken heart emoji on Rhea's post about Sushant, which didn't go down well with the Raabta actor's fans.

      KRK's Tweet

      KRK's Tweet

      Kangana Ranaut reacted to former actor and self-proclaimed film critic KRK's tweet which read, "Ayushman Khurana is supporting #RheaChakraborty and nepo kids for 3 reasons! 1) He has to survive in the Bollywood. 2) He is the artist of #YRF. 3) Sushant Singh was his competitor! Don't worry khurana. Your films will also come n public will give you perfect reply. All the best."

      Kangana Ranaut Accuses Ayushmann Khurrana Of Mocking Her

      Kangana Ranaut Accuses Ayushmann Khurrana Of Mocking Her

      The actress wrote, "Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them," and signed the tweet as "KR."

      Ayushmann Khurrana's Fans Slam Kangana Ranaut For Her Tweet

      Ayushmann Khurrana's Fans Slam Kangana Ranaut For Her Tweet

      A netizen wrote, "Blaming ayushman khurrana really? a man of immense talent who struggled even more than you to make it big in bwood a man who has nailed all roles he has played done all non-conventional de-glam roles never done those typical hero roles done andhadhun article 15 and other films." Another comment read, "I lost you when you said Ayushmann is mediocre."

      Kangana Ranaut Even Called Out Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone

      Kangana Ranaut Even Called Out Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone

      In another tweet, the actress' digital team wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families."

      ALSO READ: Sona Mohapatra Says Kangana Ranaut Oppresses Others; 'She Is Just As Much A Player Of This Game'

      ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta On Kangana Ranaut Labeling Other Actors: It Is Below Dignity, There Needs To Be Respect

      Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 9:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X