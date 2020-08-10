Kangana Ranaut Bashes Ayushmann Khurrana; Calls Him 'Chaploos Outsider' And 'Mediocre'
Post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, Kangana Ranaut has been going all guns blazing at many other Bollywood actors while talking about nepotism and insider-outsider debate in the film industry. After targeting Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Alia Bhatt, the Queen actress recently launched a fresh attack on Ayushmann Khurrana.
Apparently, Kangana is upset with the Dream Girl actor for showing his support to Sushant Singh Rajput's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Ayushmann had left a broken heart emoji on Rhea's post about Sushant, which didn't go down well with the Raabta actor's fans.
KRK's Tweet
Kangana Ranaut reacted to former actor and self-proclaimed film critic KRK's tweet which read, "Ayushman Khurana is supporting #RheaChakraborty and nepo kids for 3 reasons! 1) He has to survive in the Bollywood. 2) He is the artist of #YRF. 3) Sushant Singh was his competitor! Don't worry khurana. Your films will also come n public will give you perfect reply. All the best."
Kangana Ranaut Accuses Ayushmann Khurrana Of Mocking Her
The actress wrote, "Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them," and signed the tweet as "KR."
Ayushmann Khurrana's Fans Slam Kangana Ranaut For Her Tweet
A netizen wrote, "Blaming ayushman khurrana really? a man of immense talent who struggled even more than you to make it big in bwood a man who has nailed all roles he has played done all non-conventional de-glam roles never done those typical hero roles done andhadhun article 15 and other films." Another comment read, "I lost you when you said Ayushmann is mediocre."
Kangana Ranaut Even Called Out Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone
In another tweet, the actress' digital team wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families."
ALSO READ: Sona Mohapatra Says Kangana Ranaut Oppresses Others; 'She Is Just As Much A Player Of This Game'
ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta On Kangana Ranaut Labeling Other Actors: It Is Below Dignity, There Needs To Be Respect