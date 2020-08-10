Kangana Ranaut Bashes Ayushmann Khurrana; Calls Him 'Chaploos Outsider' And 'Mediocre'

KRK's Tweet

Kangana Ranaut reacted to former actor and self-proclaimed film critic KRK's tweet which read, "Ayushman Khurana is supporting #RheaChakraborty and nepo kids for 3 reasons! 1) He has to survive in the Bollywood. 2) He is the artist of #YRF. 3) Sushant Singh was his competitor! Don't worry khurana. Your films will also come n public will give you perfect reply. All the best."

Kangana Ranaut Accuses Ayushmann Khurrana Of Mocking Her

The actress wrote, "Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them," and signed the tweet as "KR."

Ayushmann Khurrana's Fans Slam Kangana Ranaut For Her Tweet

A netizen wrote, "Blaming ayushman khurrana really? a man of immense talent who struggled even more than you to make it big in bwood a man who has nailed all roles he has played done all non-conventional de-glam roles never done those typical hero roles done andhadhun article 15 and other films." Another comment read, "I lost you when you said Ayushmann is mediocre."

Kangana Ranaut Even Called Out Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone

In another tweet, the actress' digital team wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families."