Furious Kangana Ranaut Blasts Comedian Saloni Gaur For Mocking Her: There Is A Market For My Excretion Also

If you're an avid social media user, you must know Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi, who's well-known for making funny videos as a hijab-wearing young woman with an old Delhi accent. Recently, Saloni posted a video titled as 'Kangana Runout talks to Siri', wherein she is seen mimicking Kangana Ranaut and asking Siri who's the best actress of Bollywood.

In the video, while mimicking Kangana, Saloni constantly asks Siri who's the best actress of Bollywood, but in return Siri takes the name of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Further, when Saloni (mimicking Kangana) asks Siri who's the best actress with curly hair, Siri answers "Taapsee Pannu". On this, Saloni says, "Siri, you know she's my Palika Bazaar version." Check out the full video below to know how Saloni ended the video..

Kangana Runout talks to Siri pic.twitter.com/x5bKQidnbp — Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) December 17, 2020

The video didn't go down well with Kangana, and she blasted the comedian for mocking her. Kangana replied to her video, "There is a market for my excretion also, I don't mean your looks ma'am, it is your perception of me rotting and stinking, in that aspect it qualifies to be my excretion, I give you full marks for successfully impersonating that and selling it also, LEGENDS shits also sells." (sic)

There is a market for my excretion also, I don’t mean your looks ma’am, it is your perception of me rotting and stinking, in that aspect it qualifies to be my excretion, I give you full marks for successfully impersonating that and selling it also, LEGENDS shits also sells 👍 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

While many had a good laugh, just like Kangana, the video has left many netizens outraged. They began slamming Saloni for purposely targeting Kangana and looking down on her.

A netizen wrote, "I didn't find this funny."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut: I Have Been Honest About The Film Industry So Most Of Them Are Against Me

"But Google shows @KanganaTeam name at top while searching "Best Actress in Bollywood". Your obsession to Kangana is of different level. Do send a thank you card for making career out of trolling Kangana. Also first time I got to know Swara has acted in Tanu weds Manu," wrote another netizen.

"Because @KanganaTeam is the best actress in bollywood that's why u always make fun of her to gain more followers. Try the same cheap comedy with others," wrote another netizen while slamming Saloni.

What's your take on Saloni's video? Tell us in the comments section below..

(Social media posts are unedited.)

ALSO READ: When Kangana Ranaut Spent Her Entire Bank Balance On One Moschino Dress!