Kangana Ranaut Blasts Fans Asking Her To Stay Quiet On Twitter; 'Don't Love Me Like A Hater'
After staying away from social media for a long time, Kangana Ranaut finally took over her Twitter page which was earlier handled by her digital team. Since then, the actress who is known to speak her mind, has been grabbing eyeballs with her controversial tweets on a variety of topics.
Recently, the Manikarnika actress took to her Twitter page to slam people who advise her to stay quiet on social media.
'Unfollow Or Block Me,' Says Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "All the fans who keep checking my tweets all day and keep declaring they are bored/tired and ask me to stay quiet should Mute/unfollow or Block me, if you don't then you are clearly obsessed. Don't love me like a hater but if you don't know any better then go for it. Love."
When Kangana Explained Why She Joined Twitter
The actress said that she never felt the need to be on social media all these years as she felt that she could talk about women empowerment and nationalism through her films. However, she realised the power of social media in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and changed her mind.
FIR Against Kangana And Her Sister Rangoli
Meanwhile, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel were summoned by the Mumbai police last week in connection with an FIR registered against them with sedition charges. The Ranaut sisters have been booked for allegedly instigating communal tension through their social media posts.
With respect to work, Kangana will next be seen in Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi, Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas and Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad.
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut On Malvi Malhotra's Stabbing Incident: This Is What Happens To Small Town Strugglers
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Asks Why Bollywood Doesn't Stand Up To Injustice Done To Labourers, Stuntmen On Set