Kangana Ranaut Blasts Fans Asking Her To Stay Quiet On Twitter; 'Don't Love Me Like A Hater'

'Unfollow Or Block Me,' Says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "All the fans who keep checking my tweets all day and keep declaring they are bored/tired and ask me to stay quiet should Mute/unfollow or Block me, if you don't then you are clearly obsessed. Don't love me like a hater but if you don't know any better then go for it. Love."

When Kangana Explained Why She Joined Twitter

The actress said that she never felt the need to be on social media all these years as she felt that she could talk about women empowerment and nationalism through her films. However, she realised the power of social media in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and changed her mind.

FIR Against Kangana And Her Sister Rangoli

Meanwhile, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel were summoned by the Mumbai police last week in connection with an FIR registered against them with sedition charges. The Ranaut sisters have been booked for allegedly instigating communal tension through their social media posts.