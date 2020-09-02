Kangana Ranaut Blasts Mumbai Police Chief For Liking A Derogatory Tweet On Her; Mumbai Police Reacts

Kangana Ranaut Condemns Mumbai Police Commissioner

Kangana tweeted, "Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !!"

Kangana Questions Who Will Be Responsible For Her Safety

"When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia," wrote the Manikarnika actress, and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her post.

Mumbai Police Denies Kangana Ranaut's Allegation

The Mumbai Police denied Kangana's accusation and reverted back with a tweet that read, "This tweet has never been liked by @CPMumbaiPolice- the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot."

Kangana Continues To Lash Out At Mumbai Police

Upset with Mumbai Police's reply to her, an angry Kangana tweeted, "You are a big sham in the name of police force, don't you forget not just me all the people tagged got notifications of @CPMumbaiPolice liking the derogatory tweet, trying to prove victim a criminal seems your old dhandha, don't you dare to lie @MumbaiPolice, don't you dare.."