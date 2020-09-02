Kangana Ranaut Blasts Mumbai Police Chief For Liking A Derogatory Tweet On Her; Mumbai Police Reacts
Recently, Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, for allegedly liking a derogatory tweet on her. In a series of tweets, she accused him of 'encouraging public teasing and bullying' of those who are fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput.
For the unversed, a Twitter user had shared a post which showed a manhole painted with Kangana's name along with the words 'Walk of Shame'. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh allegedly liked this user's comments as per the screenshots shared by the Queen actress.
Kangana Ranaut Condemns Mumbai Police Commissioner
Kangana tweeted, "Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !!"
Kangana Questions Who Will Be Responsible For Her Safety
"When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia," wrote the Manikarnika actress, and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her post.
Mumbai Police Denies Kangana Ranaut's Allegation
The Mumbai Police denied Kangana's accusation and reverted back with a tweet that read, "This tweet has never been liked by @CPMumbaiPolice- the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot."
Kangana Continues To Lash Out At Mumbai Police
Upset with Mumbai Police's reply to her, an angry Kangana tweeted, "You are a big sham in the name of police force, don't you forget not just me all the people tagged got notifications of @CPMumbaiPolice liking the derogatory tweet, trying to prove victim a criminal seems your old dhandha, don't you dare to lie @MumbaiPolice, don't you dare.."
We wonder how the Mumbai Police will react to Kangana's tweet!
ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Claim That 99 Percent Of Bollywood Uses Drugs
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Says She Was Drugged By A Character Actor When She Was Struggling In The Industry