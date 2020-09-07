Kangana Ranaut Blasts Sanjay Raut For Calling Her 'Haramkhor Ladki'; Says 'You Are Not Maharashtra'

Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Sanjay Raut For His Abusive Remark

Kangana began the video by saying "Sanjay Raut ji, you said that I am a haramkhor girl. You are an elected representative and so you must know how many women each day, each hour are faced with rape, abuse, are tortured and killed and are harassed at work. And you know who is responsible for it? It's this ideology that you have displayed in front of the society and the country. The daughters of this country will not forgive you. You have empowered all those who harass women."

Kangana Says She Has The Right To Speak Her Mind

"No one called Aamir Khan haramkhor when he said he feels scared about living in this country, or even where Naseeruddin Shah said it. You can watch any of my old videos, I wouldn't tire praising the Mumbai Police," she said and added that police's recent acts have made her lose faith in them. "If after all this I condemn their actions, it's my freedom of expression. I also condemn you Sanjay ji. You are not Maharashta," she continued in her video.

Kangana Ranaut Challenges Sanjay Raut

"Sanjay ji I am coming back on 9 September and your people are telling me that they will break my jaw, kill me. Sure, kill me because this land has been irrigated with the blood of so many who sacrificed themselves for the glory of this country. I will give my life too because even I have to pay that debt. I'll see you on September 9. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra," she concluded in her video.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut Refused To Apologize To Kangana

He said that he will be apologising to Kangana Ranaut only if she says sorry to Maharashtra.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut's verbal feud with Sanjay Raut began after the actress criticized the Mumbai Police, and said that she felt unsafe in Mumbai post Sushant Singh Rajput's death. When the Shiv Sena leader reacted strongly to her comments in party mouthpiece Saamna, the actress took a jibe at him and wrote, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir?" Kangana's tweet was heavily criticized by netizens and many celebrities from the entertainment industry.