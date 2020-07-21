    For Quick Alerts
      Kangana Ranaut Called Out For Hypocrisy By Netizens, Examples Provided

      By Lekhaka
      |

      In light of some of her recent statements, many netizens believe that Kangana Ranaut has stirred up controversy around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and is using it to fit her own motives. Kangana's seemingly well-intentioned attempt to highlight the differential treatment of 'outsiders' and 'insiders' in Bollywood, is contradictory to her own treatment of others in the industry.

      Kangana Called Out For Hypocrisy By Netizens, With Examples

      Kangana's attacks on fellow colleagues such as Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and others has left some netizens scratching their heads as they do not find substance in her arguments. In fact, they posted old interview segments of Kangana which highlighted her apparent hypocrisy.

      One netizen wrote, "In #KangnaSpeaksToArnab, Kangna said her 7 years long relationship with #HrithikRoshan ended in 2013 but here in 2009 she was dating Adhyanan Suman , and before that pancholi, so was she 2 timing both these men with Hrithik? (her true love as per her) #Kangnalies #opportunist."

      A Twitter user wrote, "Kangana: Alia made fun of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Karan Johar's show on National TV. How would he have felt watching it? Also Kangana on National TV: Swara and Taapsee are B Grade Actors."

      "This isn't the first time that #Kangana has attacked @taapsee. Makes one wonder darr kis baat ka hai? If you stand for merit , talent& feminism shouldn't you ideally be making #taapsee your ally rather than keep making disparaging comments about her ? Makes no sense really !" tweeted RJ Stutee Ghosh.

      Sharing a video of Mishti Chakraborty whose scenes in Manikarnika were chopped off, a user wrote, "She is not a star kid.Thats y she has been called a chote mote actor by kangana bcz she cant put blame on her by saying mafia game khel rahi hain..when the truth is Kangana herself is a mafia.She only wanted to show herself in the movie.Never mind its still an unsuccessful film."

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 22:32 [IST]
