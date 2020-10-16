Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself Bollywood's First Ever Legitimate Action Heroine; Shares Training Video

Kangana Ranaut Mocks Jaya Bachchan

Kangana Ranaut captioned her video as, "I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it's first ever legitimate action heroine (sic)."

Kangana Ranaut's War Of Words With Jaya Bachchan

For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan in her speech in the Rajya Sabha, had slammed Kangana for calling Bollywood a 'gutter' in one of her interviews. The veteran actress had said, "It is shameful ki kuch log jis thali main khate hai ussi main chhed karte hai. It's shameful that the people who made their names in the industry have called it a ‘gutter'."

In response, Kangana had hit back at Jaya Bachchan and said, "Which thaali did Jaya ji and her industry offered to me? I got one thaali in which I used to get two-minute roles, item numbers and one romantic scene. That too after sleeping with the hero. I taught feminism to this industry and decorated the thaali with films on women empowerment. This is my own thaali, Jaya ji, not yours."

Meanwhile, Kangana Is Busy In Getting Back In Shape After Gaining 20 Kgs For Thalaivi

Recently, the actress had shared a picture from her pre-Thalaivi days in which she is seen doing a tricky yoga pose and captioned it as, "I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me ?"