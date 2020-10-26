Kangana Ranaut Calls Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ‘Worst Product Of Nepotism’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut recently. Without taking her name, he referred to her home state Himachal Pradesh and said that they grow marijuana there.

Kangana retorted with a series of tweets by calling him a 'petty person' and defended Himachal Pradesh by explaining why it is a wonderful state.

During his Dussehra speech on Sunday, uddhav had spoken about people coming to Mumbai for bread and butter but disrespecting it. "Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere - they are painting such a picture. They don't know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra," he had said.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana wrote, "Chief Minister you are a very petty person, Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also no zero crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here."

She wrote in another tweet, "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don't agree with you, you don't deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME."

She corrected a typo in a previous tweet and claimed that there were no crimes in the state of Himachal.

In another tweet, Kangana called Uddhav 'the worst product of nepotism'. "Raut called me Haramkhor now Uddhav called me namak haram, he is claiming I won't get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter, shame on you I am your son's age this is how you speak to a self made single woman, Chief Minister you are the worse product of nepotism," she wrote.

Kangana has been at a war of words with the Maharashtra government ever since she said that the state feels like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir'. She was heavily criticized by a number of her colleagues for her statements.

