Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Bollywood Elite Club After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death
Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death has caused many to ask Bollywood to take an inward look, and question the role of Bollywood's privileged club. Fans have also called out several B-town actors and filmmakers for not backing the 34-year-old bankable actor, who managed to give some of the best performances in films like Kai Po Che!, Chhichhore and more.
As the late actor's family and close friends prepare for his last rites at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle, Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut has asked if it was suicide or planned murder? The actress took to her Instagram profile, which is handled by her team, and shared a video talking about the actor's capabilities. The caption read, "PSA It is important to give talent their due. And if celebrities are struggling with personal and mental health issues, the media should try and emphasize with them, rather than making it difficult for them!"
Kangana: Media Is Running Parallel Narrative That Sushant Had A Weak Mind
In the 2-minute long video, Kangana says, "Sushant Singh Rajput ki maut ne humein jhinjhor ke rakh diya hai, magar kuch ismein bhi ek parallel narrative chala rahe hai. Woh ye ki jinka dimaag kamzoor hota hai woh depression mein aate hai aur suicide karlete hai. Jo banda Stanford ki scholarship...woh rank-holder hai apne engineering ke entrance ki, uska dimaag kamzoor kaise ho sakta hai?" (Sushant's death has unhinged many of us, but some are running stories with parallel narrative claiming, he had a weak mind. The actor was a rank holder, how can he have a weak mind?)
Kangana: The Industry Didn't Accept Sushant
She goes on to say that in his latest posts, Sushant was literally begging people to watch his films and show support. "Aap agar unke last kuch posts dekhe, woh clearly key raha hai, logon ko beg kar raha hai ki please meri filmein dekho, mera koi Godfather nahin hai, mujhe nikal diya jayega iss industry se. Apne interviews mein woh yeh zahir karte hai ki mujhe yeh industry kyu nahi apnati hai? I feel like a leftover . Toh kya iss hadse ki koi buniyaad nahin hai?" (sic) (If you take a look at Sushant's final posts you can see him begging people to watch his films, 'I don't have a godfather, I will be removed from the industry.' He used to reveal in his interviews that that industry didn't accept him and made him feel like a leftover. Didn't these things affect him?)
Kangana: Why Weren't Sushant's Films Acknowledged By Any Award Shows?
Talking about Sushant's talents and skill, Kangana added that he did not get the appreciation that he deserved. Sushant, much like Kangana, was an outsider who managed to create a name for himself in the industry. In the video, Kangana called out Bollywood's A-listers and their hypocrisy and demanded for the late actor's due credit. "Unko unki debut film Kai Po Che ke liye koi acknowledgement nahi mila, ya MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, ya Kedarnath ya Chhichhore. Gully Boy jaisi ek wahiyat film ko saare awards milte hai, Chhichhore is the best film and by the best director, par unki film ko koi acknowledgement nahi," said Kangana. (The industry didn't acknowledge Sushant's debut film, or MS Dhoni, or Kedarnath or Chhichhore. A film like Gully Boy received so many awards but Chhichhore, which was one of the best films, didn't receive any acknowledgement)
"Humein aapse kuch nahi chahiye, humein aapki filmein nahi chahiye, lekin jo hum khud karte hai, aap uski acknowledgement humein kyu nahi date hai? Main khud jo filmein direct karti hoon, un superhit filmon ko yeh flop ghoshit karte hai. Mujhpe chey cases kyu dale gaye? Kyu mujhe jail mein dalne ki koshish ki gayi?" added Kangana. (We don't want anything from you. We don't want your award or films, but when we make films why arent we acknowledged for our work? Why did they filed six cases against me and try to put me in jail?)
Kangana also went on to say that she feels Sushant made one mistake that he accepted others' evaluation about him. She also claimed that Bollywood's elites are trying to rewrite history by claiming Sushant was weak. She concluded the video by saying, "Woh nahi batayenge ki sachai kya hai. Toh humein decide karna hai who will write history? We will decide that." Take a look at the video,
Since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide broke out yesterday, Twitter has been divided. Other celebrities like Anubhav Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and others also pointed allegations towards Bollywood's elite club for Sushant's depression.
Maharashtra Police Issues Warning: Do Not Share 'Disturbing' Pics Of Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood Is Not A Family: Gulshan Devaiah On Meera Chopra's Apology Post For Sushant Singh Rajput