Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Bollywood Elite Club After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Kangana: Media Is Running Parallel Narrative That Sushant Had A Weak Mind

In the 2-minute long video, Kangana says, "Sushant Singh Rajput ki maut ne humein jhinjhor ke rakh diya hai, magar kuch ismein bhi ek parallel narrative chala rahe hai. Woh ye ki jinka dimaag kamzoor hota hai woh depression mein aate hai aur suicide karlete hai. Jo banda Stanford ki scholarship...woh rank-holder hai apne engineering ke entrance ki, uska dimaag kamzoor kaise ho sakta hai?" (Sushant's death has unhinged many of us, but some are running stories with parallel narrative claiming, he had a weak mind. The actor was a rank holder, how can he have a weak mind?)

Kangana: The Industry Didn't Accept Sushant

She goes on to say that in his latest posts, Sushant was literally begging people to watch his films and show support. "Aap agar unke last kuch posts dekhe, woh clearly key raha hai, logon ko beg kar raha hai ki please meri filmein dekho, mera koi Godfather nahin hai, mujhe nikal diya jayega iss industry se. Apne interviews mein woh yeh zahir karte hai ki mujhe yeh industry kyu nahi apnati hai? I feel like a leftover . Toh kya iss hadse ki koi buniyaad nahin hai?" (sic) (If you take a look at Sushant's final posts you can see him begging people to watch his films, 'I don't have a godfather, I will be removed from the industry.' He used to reveal in his interviews that that industry didn't accept him and made him feel like a leftover. Didn't these things affect him?)

Kangana: Why Weren't Sushant's Films Acknowledged By Any Award Shows?

Talking about Sushant's talents and skill, Kangana added that he did not get the appreciation that he deserved. Sushant, much like Kangana, was an outsider who managed to create a name for himself in the industry. In the video, Kangana called out Bollywood's A-listers and their hypocrisy and demanded for the late actor's due credit. "Unko unki debut film Kai Po Che ke liye koi acknowledgement nahi mila, ya MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, ya Kedarnath ya Chhichhore. Gully Boy jaisi ek wahiyat film ko saare awards milte hai, Chhichhore is the best film and by the best director, par unki film ko koi acknowledgement nahi," said Kangana. (The industry didn't acknowledge Sushant's debut film, or MS Dhoni, or Kedarnath or Chhichhore. A film like Gully Boy received so many awards but Chhichhore, which was one of the best films, didn't receive any acknowledgement)